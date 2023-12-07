Policeman killed in vehicular crash in Bog Walk Gorge

A vehicular accident in the Bog Walk Gorge in the vicinity of Kent Village, St Catherine, on Thursday, has resulted in the death of a policeman and the injury of another.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Constable Devaughn Cooper.

It is reported that about 2:20 p.m., Cooper was a passenger in a Subaru motor car driven by a colleague when it collided with a sport utility vehicle.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

The injured parties were taken to the Linstead Hospital, where Cooper succumbed to his injuries.

The St Catherine North Traffic Department has launched an investigation into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

