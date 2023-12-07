Update | CFO's laptop among those stolen from SSL office

A laptop used by the chief financial officer at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) was among five such computers reportedly stolen last night from the investment firm's Hope Road offices, The Gleaner has learnt.

A probe is under way following the break-in and the office is to remain closed for the rest of the week.

The perpetrators reportedly entered the two-storey building through a kitchen window. It is located at the back of the building and visible from Phoenix Avenue.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth confirmed the incident when contacted Thursday morning.

Nesbeth said the full extent of the robbery is not yet clear.

The multibillion-dollar fraud and irregularities uncovered at SSL in January have ballooned past US$30 million or $4.7 billion with more than 200 accounts impacted.

Track and Field legend Usain Bolt is among the victims.

The Financial Investigations Division shared the update in a statement on Wednesday while noting that the investigation is ongoing.

However, the division said that despite numerous appeals and direct communication, it has only received 23 official statements from affected individuals and entities.

So far, investigators have only arrested and charged one individual.

Jean Ann Panton, a former SSL client relationship manager, is facing a 21-count indictment charging her with forgery, larceny as a servant, and engaging in a transaction involving criminal property.

- Kimone Francis

