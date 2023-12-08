3,124 children with developmental disabilities benefiting from early stimulation interventions – Charles Jr

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is currently providing early intervention services to some 3,124 children between birth and six (0-6) years, with developmental disabilities.

Portfolio minister Pearnel Charles Jr made the disclosure in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 5.

“We provide our children with speech therapy, physiotherapy, advanced developmental screening and evaluation, counselling, community and centre-based interventions, and behaviour therapy. And this is all free, at no cost to them,” he said.

The minister thanked the hard-working team at the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) and parents/family members who collaborate to make these interventions effective.

He also informed that approximately 165 interventions were conducted in rural areas, via the ministry’s mobile units.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Importantly, it is this Government that, in September 2023, opened its doors to 223 new students with developmental disabilities in Kingston and Portland. Additionally, we have assisted approximately 60 children with mild to severe disabling conditions to transition into special and regular primary education,” Charles stated.

The Government is also training more than 800 parents in intervention techniques to better care for and manage their children with disabilities.

Jamaica is observing Disabilities Awareness Week from December 3 to 8.

Charles said the week is an opportunity to bring awareness, education, and support to the community of persons with disabilities, their caregivers, families and friends and the wider Jamaican society, and to celebrate the progress made while recognising the work that remains to be done.

“Persons with disabilities (PWDs) are often defined by their physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairment. Nevertheless, many have risen above expectations to excellence. It is our duty to facilitate their growth and inclusion in all areas of our society and provide them with opportunities to overcome challenges,” the minister said.

He used the opportunity to encourage Jamaicans to integrate hard-working, competent, and capable Jamaicans with disabilities into the workforce, pointing out that the ministry has widely integrated PWDs into its departments and agencies.

“You will find that they will be integral contributors wherever an opportunity is presented to them. Let us change our mindset and recognise that all are entitled to and deserving of the same opportunities,” Charles said.