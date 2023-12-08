Businessman killed while at mechanic, licensed firearm stolen

A businessman was gunned down while at a mechanic in Kingston on Thursday night and his licensed firearm was stolen by his attackers.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Keniel Wilson, otherwise called 'Wilo', of Bougainvlla in St Catherine.

The police report that about 7:30 p.m., Wilson was at a mechanic along Kensington Road when he was pounced upon by two gunmen, who opened fire at him.

He was hit multiple times to the head, chest, and hand.

The gunmen also stole his licensed firearm from his waistband.

The police were summoned, and on arrival, Wilson was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

