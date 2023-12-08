CARICOM calls for de-escalation of Venezuela-Guyana border conflict

CARICOM is calling for a de-escalation of the Venezuela-Guyana border conflict and for dialogue between the leaders of both countries.

CARICOM Heads of Government met in caucus on Friday to discuss the situation and issued a statement Friday night.

"CARICOM firmly supports Guyana in pursuance of the resolution of its border controversy with Venezuela through the process of the ICJ [International Court of Justice]," the statement said.

The CARICOM leaders further urged Venezuela to "respect the conservatory measures determined by the ICJ in its recent ruling until a final resolution."

CARICOM also reiterated its commitment to the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and the maintenance of international law.

"Accordingly, CARICOM calls for a de-escalation of the conflict and for appropriate dialogue between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana to ensure peaceful coexistence, the application and respect for international law and the avoidance of the use or threats of force," the CARICOM statement said.

In 1899, an arbitration ruling stated that the area in dispute, the Essequibo Region, belonged to Guyana, however, Venezuela has claimed that the process was fraudulent, rendering the ruling invalid.

Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, on Tuesday, gave a directive for the country's State-owned companies to begin to exploit the mineral and oil rich Essequibo region.

This followed his victory in a weekend referendum, on whether Venezuela should claim sovereignty over the area.

