Holness discusses regional security, economy on US working visit

WASHINGTON, DC:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is on a working visit to Washington, on Tuesday held high-level talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on several matters affecting the region ranging from crime to climate change. The White House meeting was also aimed at “advancing bilateral cooperation on promoting inclusive economic growth and climate resilient infrastructure”.

The discussions focused on combating transnational criminal organisations and the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms, as well as promoting regional security under Plan Secure Jamaica.

Sullivan also used the occasion to thank Holness for his “steadfast support for a multinational security support mission to Haiti and Jamaica’s leadership in facilitating an inclusive political dialogue among Haitian society”.

The prime minister also met with the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith as well as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, and the Minister Counsellor for Trade at the Embassy of Jamaica, Alicia Taylor.

Holness held meetings with Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee Congressman Jason Smith; Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Congressman Patrick McHenry; Chair House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul, as well as US Attorney General Merrick Garland.