Man stabbed, chopped to death in Petersfield, Westmoreland

The body of a man with multiple stab and chop wounds was found in Petersfield, Westmoreland on Thursday.

He has been identified as 33-year-old labourer Dwayne Williams, otherwise called 'Monkey Man', of Pullet Lane in Petersfield.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m., residents stumbled upon the body and raised an alarm.

On arrival of the police, Williams's body was seen lying on its back with multiple stab and chop wounds to the upper body.

The body was removed to the morgue after the crime scene was processed.

Investigations are ongoing.

