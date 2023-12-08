New traffic arrangements for Mandeville, Manchester come Sunday

Come Sunday, December 10, new arrangements will take effect in Mandeville, Manchester as part of a traffic improvement programme undertaken by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The NWA says Caledonia Road will function as a one-way corridor from the direction of Scotiabank to the New Green Road intersection.

Currently, Caledonia Road operates as a two-way corridor, however, this will no longer be permitted.

Further, the NWA says the section of Manchester Road, between Scotiabank and Sinclair's Bargain Centre, will also be converted into a one-way stretch.

Other changes through the Mandeville Traffic Management Improvement Plan include the opening of the median along Main Street to allow traffic from North Race Course Road and at Villa Road.

Traffic lights will be in place at both intersections.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that all is in place for the plan to take effect on Sunday.

Some road markings and laying of kerbs will be done at that time as part of the implementation process.

Under the programme of works, which cost almost $75 million, the NWA has improved the intersections at Caledonia and Main Street, New Green Road and Caledonia Road, North Race Course Road and Caledonia Road, and South Race Course and Caledonia Road.

Pedestrian lights have also been erected at the entrance to the Mandeville Regional Hospital and the Mandeville Primary and Junior High School.

