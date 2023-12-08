South Trelawny yam farmers bemoan farm theft

While happy with the price per bag for yam, farmers in South Trelawny say this excitement has been overshadowed by thieves.

Farmers in the area say they are pleased that the price per hundred is now fetching $25,000.

Unfortunately, this price has attracted praedial thieves who have been targeting farms.

Farmers have been left devastated by the actions of these thieves.

"He went to his field and what the thieves did to his field caused him to faint and was hospitalised," President of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association Ken Grant told The Gleaner in recounting the experience of a farmer.

"This is the worst I have experienced. I don't think there is one farmer who has not suffered from praedial larceny," Winston Smith, who has been a yam farmer for 30 years, told The Gleaner.

Farmer Cassandra Campbell says while she is happy with the price for yam, the rampant theft of produce is a big problem.

"We have to purchase yam stick and fertiliser and pay labour costs. It is an expensive venture.

"We have suffered over the years and now that we are getting a good price thieves are reaping where they did not sow."

