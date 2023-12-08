St James police probing death of 5-month-old allegedly thrown from three-storey building

Charges are pending against a St James mother who allegedly threw her five-month-old daughter to her death from a three-storey building in Barrett Town.

The police say the woman, who then jumped from the building, remains in hospital since the incident on Wednesday.

The matter is being treated as a suspected case of infanticide.

The police say the series of events reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between the infant's parents.

The police say investigations continue as the community seeks to come to terms with this tragic event.

Mental health professionals have been called in to support the affected family and residents.

