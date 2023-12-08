Tamarind Farm escapee gets nine-month prison sentence

Nathan Whitter, who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre on October 25, was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Whitter, who was charged with escaping custody, was sentenced by Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

The St Ann native was held by the police in Portland a day after he escaped.

At the time of his escape he was serving a two-year prison sentence for illegal possession of firearm.

- Rasbert Turner

