UWI professor awarded fellowship designation by world college of family physicians

Professor Marvin Reid was recently awarded the fellowship designation by the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA), at the WONCA World Congress and Conference in Sydney, Australia.

In a release, The University of the West Indies (UWI) said it was “a significant and proud moment” for the institution’s Mona Campus.

According to The UWI, the prestigious recognition underscores Reid’s exceptional contributions to WONCA and to the field of family medicine and further solidifies his standing as a distinguished figure in the global medical community.

In accepting his award, Reid said he was “truly honoured to be so recognised by my peers”.

Family medicine and investments in primary healthcare, he said, are the most cost-effective approaches to tackle the major global health challenges, including the epidemic of non-communicable diseases and climate change health effects.

“I will continue to serve The UWI, Jamaica and the global community to the best of my ability through advocacy and scholarship in addressing these challenges.”

Reid is the president of the Caribbean College of Family Physicians and, in the past, has served as president of the North American Chapter of WONCA as well as chair of the membership committee between 2018 to 2021. He continues to serve on the membership committee.

Reacting to Reid’s recognition, Professor Densil Williams, pro vice-chancellor and principal of The UWI Mona Campus, said: “Professor Reid is an outstanding scholar and a dedicated UWI citizen. This recognition by his peers comes as no surprise to us in the academy because we are aware of the high quality of his work and the path-breaking contributions it is making in the medical and health community.

“We are all proud of Professor Reid’s achievements and happy to have him as a colleague within our academy at the Mona Campus. I am sure he would not forgive me if I didn’t mention that his alma mater, Ardenne High School, will be very pleased with his latest recognition. He is indeed a distinguished alumnus from one of the bastions of academic excellence located at Ardenne Road.”

Reid’s fellowship designation is the most prestigious award of WONCA and is testament to his ongoing commitment to the principles of the college, which are to improve the quality of life of the peoples of the world through defining and promoting its values, including respect for universal human rights and by fostering high standards of care in family medicine.