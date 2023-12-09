Bernice McLean a everyday hero of Spanish Town

The journey of a community hero often goes unseen. The story of Bernice McLean, lovingly known in her community as ‘Miss Cassandra’, is interwoven with fortitude and grace. Throughout her lifetime, the 52-year-old mother of five has impacted over 6,000 people through acts of service and was recently honoured with Red Stripe’s ‘Suh Wi Dweet-Everyday Hero Award’.

Her philosophy is simple yet impactful: “I love to see when people are happy. If I can make even one person happy for the day, I think I’ve done something very well for my country.”

Guided by this principle, she has gone from humble beginnings in Spanish Town to being a respected justice of the peace and community leader. Every day, she strives to bring joy and support to her fellow Jamaicans, embodying the ‘Suh Wi Dweet’ spirit as a beacon of hope.

In the sometimes volatile, but vibrant community of Job Lane, Spanish Town, McLean’s impact is felt far and wide. Over the years, she has supported young adults to gain access to important documents like their birth certificates, tax registration numbers (TRNs), and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) benefits. In the past, McLean has partnered with the St Catherine Parish Youth Council to implement a Violence Risk Programme for at-risk youths. Her extensive community work has led to numerous accolades, including being named TVJ’s Community Mom for 2017, receiving the Sagicor Community Hero Award, and earning the Kiwanian of the Quarter Award. Additionally, she has shown special care for the elderly, providing support and assistance as needed.

McLean’s compassion has reached far beyond Spanish Town, gaining widespread admiration on social media, particularly on TikTok, after she tended to a man who suffered severe burns from sleeping on the road. Providing him with a pillow, water, and diligent care, McLean’s impact earned accolades from prominent organisations and figures, including Smile Jamaica, Sagicor, and philanthropist Donna Gowe, also known as ‘Aunty Donna’.

Her largest initiative to date was a community sports day involving multiple communities within Spanish Town.

“I come from humble beginnings and I see where God has allowed me to transition to better opportunities by working hard. I don’t feel as if I’ve accomplished anything if I haven’t done something for my country each day. Even if it’s just taking a call from someone who said they just want to talk. People need that as well because sometimes our mental state is not at its best and we need people to be there for us,” McLean shared.

The Trickle-Down Effect

Her influence has also profoundly shaped her family. McLean’s daughter, Dadrea McLean, who nominated her mother for the award, shared that her mother instils selflessness in her children through example. “She love wake mi up a morning time to help. Most of her missions are in the morning. She woke me up one morning to feed a dog,” the younger McLean laughed as she recalled fondly. “She also bought a weed wacker and we use it to do charity work, like cutting the grass for various people. That’s how she does it and it’s not just with me, she does it with all of her kids.”

Red Stripe’s financial support will enable McLean to expand her acts of service to a wider audience.”I believe that this cash prize will enhance what I do. It’s awesome that Red Stripe is doing this for our country,” she said. The award’s significance was also underscored by her daughter who said, “The community shows her support, but to receive this recognition from Red Stripe is wonderful.”

Red Stripe launched the Suh Wi Dweet - Everyday Hero Award to honour the unsung heroes of Jamaica who have made significant contributions to their communities.

“In Bernice McLean, we find not only the embodiment of the ‘Suh Wi Dweet’ spirit, but a reminder of the powerful impact one person can have,” said Red Stripe’s brand manager, Nathan Nelms. “Red Stripe is proud to support Bernice, an everyday hero who has dedicated her life to the well-being of others and we urge Jamaicans to join in celebrating her generosity and the example she sets for us all.”