Bike taxi operator shot dead, pillion injured in Westmoreland

A bike taxi operator was shot dead and his pillion injured on Pullet Lane in Westmoreland.

Dead is 25-year-old Ricko Torrington of Shrewsberry in Petersfield in the parish.

The police report that about 9 p.m. on Thursday, Torrington and the other man were travelling on a motorcycle when upon reaching a section of the roadway unknown assailants opened gunfire at them.

Torrington sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and the other man was shot in the shoulder.

Both men were taken to hospital where Torrington was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted in stable condition.

Investigations continue.

