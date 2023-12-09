Curfew imposed in Goshen, St Elizabeth

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Goshen community in St Elizabeth.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North - Along an imaginary line five kilometres from Goshen Community Centre to Micham community.

West - Along an imaginary line from Pepper Well Road to Wilton crossing.

South - Along an imaginary line from Rollings Garage to NHT Housing Scheme.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

