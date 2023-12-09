Flights diverted amid lighting issues at Sangster International

Two flights that were scheduled to land at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Saturday evening had to be diverted to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston because of the absence of lights on the runway.

According to MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the facility, runway technicians are currently investigating the issue.

"We are exhausting all efforts and resources to rectify," MBJ's Sharon Hislop told The Gleaner.

More soon.

- Janet Silvera

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.