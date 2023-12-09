House of Miracles Apostolic Church gives back this holiday season

Between holiday parties, family obligations and the pressure of finding the perfect gift, this time of year can go by in a flash. However, during the holiday season, we are often reminded that it is important to give back.

The House of Miracles Apostolic Church Outreach and Care Department is giving back to the less-fortunate this holiday season. Ramon Barracks, an elder of the church, emphasises that the church family recognises the importance of assisting those in need and providing support during this festive time.

“Our aim is not just to preach the spiritual aspect of Christendom, but to also include the physical, as well. As a church we follow the actions of Jesus Christ, we preach and teach the spiritual food, but we also provide the literal food and meet the physical needs,” Elder Barracks told Good Heart.

“I was amazed by how eager and excited they all were to participate in this project. As soon as I had announced it in the church everyone started donating what they could,” Elder Barracks said.

The church recently conducted a feeding programme that impacted over 150 people. The beneficiaries at the Golden Age Home were provided with boxed lunches, bottled juice, water, toiletries, and personal-care items.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The response from the beneficiaries was that of joy, happiness and gratefulness. We were able to pray with them, and we were asked to come back to have service in the coming year of 2024,” Elder Barracks said.

Sponsorship for the feeding programme was made possible through the kind assistance of Julian Jones Griffiths of Pop Style Music & God’s Timing Music, as well as contributions from church members.

“The sponsors all saw the need to participate in this great initiative and they wanted to be a blessing to others,” Elder Barracks explained.

According to Barracks, the feeding programme is a long-term initiative aimed at benefitting people, particularly those in the downtown Kingston area, through sustained outreach efforts.

To donate or learn more about the House of Miracles Apostolic Church Outreach and Care Department Project, contact: 876-299-7336/ 1-706-386-2432 or via email at barracksramon@yahoo.com.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com