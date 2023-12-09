Jamaica helping to build capacity of Haitian police

The Government of Jamaica is partnering with the Canadian Government to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Haitian National Police (HNP).

The first 16-member cohort was equipped in security screening interview techniques during a recently concluded one-week course at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ).

A second batch of HNP participants are slated to arrive on December 9.

Several training sessions for NHP personnel are to be undertaken over an extended period.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, said that, among other things, the HNP specialised training programme, is intended to assist in establishing a “self-sustaining, fully functioning police force with the capacity to conduct a wide spectrum of policing functions as a critical tool to creating long- term sustainable solutions in Haiti”.

He noted that the just concluded course seeks to “strengthen the capabilities of members to conduct effective security screening interviews.

This enhanced capacity will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in improving security responses by helping to identify and neutralise potential threats before they escalate.”

Chang, who was addressing the closing ceremony and presentation of certificates at the NPCJ in Twickenham Park, St Catherine on Friday, reiterated Jamaica's commitment to facilitating law enforcement training for the HNP as part of a long-term strategy.

“We will continue to play our part in supporting the multinational security support mission to Haiti to help rebuild and standardise the security infrastructure, the local electoral system, health and the social and political arrangements in the country,” he noted.

High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, who brought remarks at the ceremony, said the training programme is part of the shared priorities of the Governments of Canada, Jamaica, and CARICOM countries to restore peace and stability in Haiti.

She noted that Canada remains steadfast in its dedication to working alongside its international partners to collectively strive to create a world that is safe, just, and free of threats that undermine social order.

“Our sincere appreciation goes to the Ministry of National Security in Jamaica for their engagement, demonstrating once again our shared commitments to the regional goals of stability and security. This collaborative effort reinforces the importance of partnerships in addressing complex security challenges,” she said.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, commended the participants for their successful completion of the training programme and noted that the JCF stands ready to assist with other areas of capacity development.

“There are certainly opportunities for expansion into other areas of policing. We are quite willing to share some of the policing tools we have been using as well as the support structures such as our legislative resources that better enable our policing efforts. We will continue to support the programme and look forward to the gradual impact this initiative will have on Haiti's security landscape and by extension the region,” he said.

The training programme is being facilitated by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Global Affairs Canada-Central America and the Caribbean, and other stakeholders.

- JIS News

