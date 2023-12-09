Man charged after being held with gun at wake in Portland

A St Andrew man was arrested and charged by the police in Portland following the seizure of a gun at wake early this morning.

Forty-seven-year-old Julian Williams of Burnt Side Valley has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The police say a team was on an operation in Top Road, Port Antonio around 3 o'clock when they saw Williams at the wake.

According to the police, his actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched.

According to the police, during the search, a Browning nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged after undergoing a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

