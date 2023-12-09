Police share Christmas safety tips

The police are advising members of the public to adopt safe practises and be very vigilant as they conduct business and traverse public places throughout the yuletide season.

The police say they will continue to maintain a strong presence across the island to minimise attacks from criminals.

Here are some of the ways in which members of the public can help the police to keep them safe this season:

Robbery Prevention

 Ensure that valuables and personal possessions (e.g. cash and high-end electronic devices) are properly secured or concealed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

 We encourage persons transporting large sums of cash to utilise cash escort services offered by private security companies.

 Thieves are utilising motorcycles and other vehicles to commit robberies. Be aware of your surroundings; avoid using devices like earphones while commuting. Trust your judgement; if you feel there may be a threat, go somewhere safe such as your nearest police station.

 Avoid wearing excessive jewellery, particularly gold, especially when walking in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

 Always ensure that your house and car keys are easily accessible to minimise the time it takes to enter homes and vehicles.

 Do not leave valuable items on motor vehicle seats or areas within the vehicle that make them visible to passers-by.

 Persons using Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are also urged to be vigilant and protect their debit/credit card information. Avoid using ATMs in secluded areas and DO NOT accept assistance from strangers.

 Travellers are urged to be alert at the airport and be mindful of people who are not legitimately authorised to load and unload vehicles or provide transportation.

 If you believe you are being followed, proceed to a busy location and contact the police immediately

Safety At Home

 Invest in safety features for your home, which may take the form of sturdy locks and doors or more advanced home security systems such as alarms and CCTV cameras.

 Be careful who has access to your home. Crafty robbers sometimes pose as household employees, such as gardeners and domestic helpers, and then use the opportunity to steal items from your home.

 Since children will likely be at home for the holidays, teach them not to speak to strangers and shout for help if they feel unsafe.

 Also, teach them to never give out personal information to strangers, and also teach them how to contact the police.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.