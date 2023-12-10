'Baba Roots' brewer shot and killed at home

A Westmoreland businessman and brewer of popular energy drink 'Baba Roots' was shot and killed at his Westmoreland home on Sunday morning.

He has been identified as William Webb, otherwise called 'Baba Roots', of Darliston.

The Westmoreland police say four gunmen reportedly invaded Webb's house through a window about 3:45 a.m. and shot him after a brief conversation.

The gunmen also ransacked his room.

However, the police are yet to determine the motive behind Webb's death.

His death has left residents and business owners in a state of shock and disbelief.

- Albert Ferguson

