Career photo

Eva Lewis (third left), country manager for Citibank Jamaica; Shauna Todd, project liaison coordinator and Dwayne Gutzmer (second right), CEO of Institute of Law and Economics, look at a product manuel shown by Candice Gordon (centre) of Shevielle Naturals. Others interacting (are) from left are Godiva Golding (left) of STEAM House; Miguel Francis (second left) of ‘I Want to Make’; Akime Edwards fourth left) of Global Hub Learning Solutions Limited; Aalyah Campbell of The Eco-Store and Colin Fuller-Bennett (fourth right, at back) of Atendify at the Citi Innovators forum. Since 2016, Citi has been working with partners through the ‘Democratising Innovation in the America’s (DIA)’ programme. DIA is a regional initiative launched to foster innovation and empower new generations through access to funding, technology, training, mentorship, etc. Since 2016, 1,431 people have developed innovation projects that benefit their communities. The forum was held at Citibank on Hillcrest Avenue on Wednesday.