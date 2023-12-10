Caribbean literary giant Edward Baugh has died

The University of the West Indies' (UWI) professor emeritus of English, Edward Baugh, a Caribbean literary giant, has died.

Baugh, who died early Sunday morning, was 87.

Professor emeritus Dr Norval Edwards, while hailing his former colleague, teacher, mentor and role model as an “intellectual giant”, described his passing as an “immense loss”, not only for Jamaica but for the wider Caribbean.

“Jamaica and the wider Caribbean have lost an intellectual giant, an erudite and brilliant scholar, an exemplary teacher, and anyone who has been taught by him would have been touched and inspired by his brilliance,” he said. “He transmitted a love for the subject."

Edwards said Baugh was also a fine poet and an internationally renowned scholar on the works of St Lucian poet and playwright, Derek Walcott, and Jamaican poet and essayist Lorna Goodison.

Despite his achievements and continued excellence, Edwards said Baugh displayed consistent humility and inspired several generations of students to strive for excellence and pursue Caribbean literature.

Baugh's 36-year association with the UWI began at the Cave Hill campus, in 1965.

He spent three years at the Barbados headquarters of the institution before returning home to Jamaica to work at the Mona campus. During his tenure, he served as head of the Department of English, Vice-Dean and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and General Studies and Public Orator.

He was made a Professor of English in 1978.

His list of awards includes the Order of Distinction, the UWI Vice-Chancellor Award for Excellence in Teaching and Administration, the Institute of Jamaica Silver Musgrave Medal, the UWI Guild of Graduates' Pelican Award, and the Institute of Jamaica Gold Musgrave Medal.

Professor Baugh is survived by his widow, Shelia and two daughters, Sarah and Katherine.

- Tanesha Mundle

