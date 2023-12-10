Four men listed as wanted by St Andrew Central police

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew Central Division have listed four men as wanted for crimes committed across the parish.

The police say Rushane Douglas, otherwise called 'Rush' of Gordan Hill district in St Andrew; Ashawny McKenzie, otherwise called 'Menks', a 27 year old of Anderson Road, Kingston 5; and Calvin Simon, otherwise called 'CJ', a 19 year old of Gordan Hill district in St Andrew are wanted for murder.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Williams, otherwise called 'Pooh Bear', a 20 year old of University Crescent, Kingston 6, is wanted for shooting with intent.

The men are being urged to turn themselves in to the Half-Way Tree police immediately.

Members of the public are also being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour a fugitive.

