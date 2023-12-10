Jamaica rocked by 3.8 magnitude quake

A minor earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 3.8 was felt in sections of Jamaica on Sunday afternoon.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West indies says the quake was located approximately 10 kilometres south of Hope Bay, Portland.

It was reported as felt at 2:06 p.m.

