Man gunned down in Banbury district, St Catherine
Detectives at the Linstead Police Station in St Catherine are investigating the murder of a man in Banbury district on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Clive Whyte, who is from the community
About 4:30 a.m. residents reportedly heard explosions and later found Whyte's body along the roadway.
The police were summoned and checks revealed that Whyte had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was transported to the Linstead Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No motive has been established for Whyte's murder.
- Rasbert Turner
