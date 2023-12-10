Update | Operations at Sangster International back to normal

The operator of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, has advised that flight operations at the airport are back to normal following issues on Saturday evening with lighting on the runway.

MBJ Airports Limited said the runway lights became unserviceable at approximately 7:05 p.m and the issue was resolved at 9 p.m.

It said two flights which were diverted to Kingston returned to Montego Bay last night.

A flight scheduled to depart to Calgary in Canada was cancelled.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.