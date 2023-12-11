Bahamas supports Guyana’s ‘sovereignty and territorial integrity’

In a statement released over the weekend, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Brave E. Davis declared that The Commonwealth of The Bahamas “supports the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as was settled in accordance with the 1899 arbitral award”.

“These borders have defined the territory of Guyana since its independence in 1966,” the statement noted. “I am disheartened that after all that CARICOM has done to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela during a most trying economic and political period in its history, Venezuela should now seek to annex territory in a CARICOM state.”

The statement added, “The Bahamas demands that Venezuela respect the settled borders and abide by the December 1, 2023 ruling of the International Court of Justice, and to refrain from any actions that would disturb these existing borders.”

Meanwhile, former Commonwealth Secretary General, Sir Shridath Ramphal, has offered his support for the talks set for Thursday, December 14, in St Vincent and the Grenadines between Guyana's President Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Hosted by that country's Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, also in attendance at the meeting “will be Brazil's President Luiz Inacio 'Lula' Da Silva, heads of state of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), a United Nations Under-Secretary General, and members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC),” according to The Guyana Chronicle.

Sir Shridath said in a statement released today that it is important that the limits of the talks are understood and that “false expectations” should not be encouraged.

The meeting brokered by CARICOM and CELAC has raised questions about exactly what will be discussed since Guyana has made it clear that the border controversy and the path for its settlement at the International Court of Justice are not up for deliberation.

Sir Shridath also applauded CARICOM for its role in the process.

