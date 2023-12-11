Dr Ernestine Watson to chair new Pharmacy Council

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced a new Pharmacy Council, which will serve for the next three years under the chairmanship of lecturer and pharmacist, Dr Ernestine Watson.

The other members of the council are pharmacist/production manager, Hughroy Thomas; senior lecturer, Dr Lisa Bromfield; lecturer, Dr Michelle Russell; pharmacist/managing director, Dr Tyrone Smith; business owner, Dr Diane Newman-McKenzie; pharmacist, Rohan McNellie; and attorneys-at-law, Janeek Forbes and Donna Brown.

“The selection of nominees for appointment to the board was conducted in accordance with Section 10 of the Public Bodies Management and Accountability (Nomination, Selection, and Appointment to Boards) Regulations 2021, wherein all nominees are registered on the Public Bodies' Database of Prospective Directors and selected from the lists of prospective directors generated from the Public Bodies' Database of Prospective Directors,” the health ministry said in a release this evening.

The functions of the council include to register pharmacists, pharmaceutical students, pharmacies, and the owners of pharmacies; regulate the training of pharmaceutical students; register persons as authorised sellers of poisons; ensure the maintenance of proper standards of conduct by persons registered under the act; and ensure compliance with the requirements of the act.

