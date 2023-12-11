Electrician on drug charges remanded

An electrician charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine valued at $10.2 million was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday.

Andrew Waltcott, 36, of Clarks Town, Manchester, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of criminal property.

When Walcott appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller, the matter was postponed until Wednesday.

It is alleged that about 2:30 p.m. on November 18, detectives from the narcotics and the St Catherine South divisions were on operation in Old Harbour when they intercepted a Nissan motor car driven by Walcott.

During a search of the vehicle, two rectangular parcels containing cocaine weighing about two kilograms were discovered.

The detectives also reportedly discovered $10,000 inside the vehicle.

The car, the drugs and cash were seized and Walcott was arrested.

- Rasbert Turner

