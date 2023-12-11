Hairdresser charged for allegedly smuggling $3m into Jamaica

A hairdresser is set to appear before the Corporate Area Criminal Court after several charges were laid against her in relation to the seizure of over $3 million at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Friday.

She is 44-year-old Nicole Smith of Dennis Avenue, Kingston.

She was charged with the offences of cross border movement of cash, bringing criminal property into the island of Jamaica, concealing criminal property, conspiring to conceal criminal property and possession of criminal property.

It is reported that about 8:00 p.m., Smith arrived on the island via a British Airways flight.

During security screening, her luggage was searched and undeclared cash totalling $3,068,951.95 was discovered concealed inside her suitcase.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Smith failed to give a satisfactory account of the money and as a result, she was taken into custody for breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

On Sunday, Smith was interviewed in the presence of her attorney and later charged.

She is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on January 10, 2024, to answer to the charges.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.