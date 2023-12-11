Justice fair hosted In Montego Bay for persons with disabilities

The Legal Aid Council and Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities hosted the inaugural Justice Fair for physically challenged persons, in a bid to advance equality and inclusivity for citizens within this group.

The event, funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was held at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James, on December 7 under the theme 'Justice without Barriers: Equal Access, Equal Opportunities'.

In her address, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Grace Ann Stewart-McFarlane, said the Government is on a mission to create a society where individuals with disabilities have unimpeded access to justice and are able to stand on equal ground with their peers.

She noted that true justice requires identifying and dismantling barriers that obstruct the path for equal opportunities and human rights for all.

“In fostering equal access, the Government is constantly addressing matters relating to the laws that govern persons with disabilities, whether they be physical, whether they're in communication, and attitudinal barriers that hinder the full participation of persons with disabilities in our legal system,” she explained.

“This requires a comprehensive approach that embraces inclusivity. That means accessible courthouses, and legal documents, fostering an understanding and appreciation for diverse perspectives,” the Permanent Secretary added.

Stewart-McFarlane said the Ministry is committed to working with government bodies, legal professionals, advocacy groups, and the broader community to design and implement policies that will empower, support and protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

“Let us advocate for a legal system that is truly inclusive, where the voice of every individual is heard, including persons with disabilities, ensuring that their rights are protected without compromise,” she emphasised.

Persons with disabilities attending the fair were afforded access to justice services such as expungement of criminal records, victim support, free legal advice, restorative justice and child diversion.

They were also able to access services available from other entities, such as the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency; Office of the Public Defender; Registrar General's Department; HEART/NSTA Trust; National Housing Trust, and Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Norman Dunn, stated that the event coincided with Disabilities Awareness Week 2023, which ran December 3 to 8.

He indicated that a collective effort is required to make a difference, as the Government aspires to create a legal landscape, welcoming of every member of the society.

The State Minister said Jamaica must ensure that no one is left behind and that every individual is heard and their perspectives considered.

“It is, therefore, a call to action. A declaration that the pursuit of justice is incomplete unless it is accessible to all, inclusive of every voice and respectful of every right,” Dunn underscored.

- JIS News

