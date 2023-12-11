Lifespan’s Nayana Williams receives Go Global Women in Business Award

Co-founder and CEO of Lifespan Company Nayana Williams was recognised with an international honour recently; she is the recipient of the prestigious Go Global Women in Business Award from the International Trade Council (ITC).

Williams, an astute business leader and philanthropist, was received the award at the ITC conference held last month in Rhode Island. “This award is not only an achievement for me, but for all the women entrepreneurs who put in hard work, make sacrifices and have the vision to make things happen,” Williams said.

The Go Global Awards event saw over 3,800 corporate entrants in several categories this year, of which only fewer than 400 were selected for the final event.

This international accolade is a testament to Williams’ stellar contributions to Jamaica’s business sector, leadership qualities, and her commitment to bring about positive change.

Williams, who built her business ground up, has consistently strived to bring the international best practices in her work. She has a track record for fostering innovation, and Williams continues to be inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She attributes her successes to the guidance and firm belief in God. Williams said that daily prayers and meditation are habits that continue to keep her going.

The Go Global Women in Business Award is presented to women who have exhibited exceptional leadership, vision, and influence in their respective industries. Williams has joined an illustrious group of recipients who have left an indelible mark on the global business landscape.

“I dedicate this honour to all those who have and continue to believe in me, my family, Lifespan staff members and Jamaican business community,” she said. “This reinforces the adage ‘wi likkle but wi tallawah’ – let us all commit ourselves to make positive impact beyond the boardroom and caring for communities we serve.”