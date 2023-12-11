On to newer frontiers

Kayon Mitchell, the vibrant and driven senior business executive and FLOW’S top manager, demitted office last Thursday, November 30, after almost eight years as the director of communications at Flow, Jamaica’s leading entertainment and communications provider.

Mitchell’s departure comes at the end of a very successful year which saw her named as the Top Manager at FLOW Jamaica and among the Top-10 in the Liberty Latin America (LLA) Group, FLOW’s parent company, which has approximately 11,000 employees. The Top Manager recognition is based on the results of LLA’s annual employee engagement survey, which includes the evaluation of people managers across all leadership levels of the group.

An experienced communications strategist, Mitchell joined FLOW in 2016 while the organisation was still navigating the aftermath of its merger. Since then, she has been at the forefront of managing the company’s reputation, transforming its internal and external communication while leading its Foundation.

Under her stewardship, the profile of the FLOW brand, its leadership team and industry position have been elevated in the public space.

Mitchell’s outstanding contribution to the business was highlighted at a recent celebration function in her honour where she was hailed as “the most remarkable leader in the public relations and communications space that the business has ever seen”.

“A consummate professional, Kayon created a remarkable legacy during her tenure. She really blazed a trail and rolled out some solid programmes that positively impacted both our employees and the communities we serve. She has been a guiding light, a confidante and a visionary,” stated Vice President and General Manager Stephen Price as he thanked Mitchell and noted her work in transforming the reputation of the business.

ADVOCATE FOR ONLINE SAFETY

Mitchell and her team successfully established FLOW as the leading advocate for online safety under its Connected and Protected programme which spans various demographics including pre-teens, teens, parents and senior citizens. Under her leadership, the company also staged its inaugural Girls in ICT Expo earlier this year, which featured a senior Google executive and championed LLA’s focus on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

Mitchell’s stellar work in communications had also been duly recognised when she was named among the Flair Distinguished awardees in 2022. A select honour bestowed on those at the top of their craft.

Speaking on her career at FLOW, she said, “I’m blessed to have been part of the story of such a progressive organisation and thankful that I was given the opportunity to strategically redefine and evolve communications within the company. Being part of the dynamic leadership team that delivered many innovative products and services to the Jamaican market allowed for further growth and for me to also directly contribute to the organisation’s success.

“Together, with a very dedicated and hardworking communications and Foundation team, we helped to build a strong brand and leadership profile in an extremely competitive market,” she continued.

As executive director of FLOW Foundation, Mitchell was also at the forefront of the organisation’s strategic reset in 2020, having led the team that realigned the Foundation’s focus with the business’ core priorities, including driving digital inclusion. Their work was recognised in 2021 when the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) awarded the Foundation with its Corporate Service Award in recognition of the organisation’s work in creating and enabling a supportive environment for seniors.

DIGITAL EDUCATION

Mitchell and the FLOW Foundation team, along with their partners, also successfully delivered a digital education pilot focused on digital and data literacy training, upskilling of professionals, as well as community connectivity. The pilot included several strategic partnerships, including with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), which saw hundreds of teachers benefitting from free online training which further empowered them to meet the challenges of and thrive in a digital economy. Under the digital education pilot programme, over 2000 people achieved digital literacy with over 800 going on to achieve digital and data literacy certification while more than 3500 people, including just under 1000 teachers, completed the upskilling training.

That success formed the blueprint for the critical training element of the company’s life-changing Jump programme where vulnerable households are provided with high speed connectivity, a device and digital skills/professional training. Mitchell was tapped to design and lead the training element for the Jump programme in Jamaica and also the region. Her business acumen also helped in the negotiations with partners and suppliers for the successful onboarding of over 1800 households across Jamaica.

Commenting on her work in that space, Mitchell outlined the importance of identifying programmes that align with the company’s vision, values and purpose. She emphasised that this was especially important for organisations looking to implement an environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme or bolster their corporate social responsibility (CSR) focus.

While sharing that she is excited about her next move, Mitchell declined to share more at this time.