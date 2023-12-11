PNP explains why Hanover Eastern aspirant was booted

Western Bureau

Amid concerns about why Craig Oates, the People’s National Party (PNP)’s sole aspirant to represent the party in Hanover Eastern at future general elections, was rejected by the political organisation, the PNP recently came out to explain what transpired and led to the decision.

In a media statement issued by the party ealier this month, three reasons for the decision were outlined, which, according to the statement, led to both its Regional Appraisal Committee, and the party’s Executive, arriving at the decision that Oates will not be used to represent the party.

Withdrew his application

It was pointed out in the statement that there were initially two candidates, David Tulloch and Craig Oates, who had applied for the opportunity to represent the party in the constituency, but Tulloch eventually withdrew his application. The statement further indicated that it was explained to Oates that the party’s candidate selection process is a rigorous one, in which each applicant has to undergo thorough evaluation before being confirmed.

“Having gone through the process, Mr Oates was unsuccessful and it was determined that he would not be the party’s candidate for the constituency based on the following,” the statement noted, then went on to give the reasons:

(1) Failure to meet party internal requirements,]

(2) unfavourable poll findings after two independent polls and

(3) failure to satisfy terms of a work programme.

“In March the regional appraisal committee conducted a comprehensive review of Mr Oates candidacy. The committee unanimously agreed he was not suitable for the role, and did not recommend him as the candidate for Eastern Hanover,” the statement read as further clarification on pointer one.

Did not fulfil the requirement

For pointer two, it disclosed that two independent poll findings revealled that Oates did not meet the standard required by the party to represent it, while in pointer three, the statement indicated that after being given a work programme to carry out over a three-month period, Oates did not fulfil the requirements, instead he was off the island for two of the three months.

“The PNP will continue to work diligently to ensure that the Eastern Hanover constituency is represented by a candidate who aligns with the party’s values and is dedicated to the well-being of the people,” the statement concluded with the contact for the party’s general secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, at the end.

Despite being given the boot as an aspiring general election candidate, Oates told The Gleaner that he would not be resigning from his position as constituency chairman, as he had plans to work with the three PNP councillor candidates in the constituency, in an effort to try to help them in their quest to win their respective council divisions.

Efforts to get in touch with Campbell have proven futile, but The Gleaner has learnt that the names of some four aspirants have now surfaced in the constituency, namely PNP Senator Janice Allen; David Tulloch, Henry McCurdy, and Deputy Mayor of Lucea Andria Dehaney-Grant.

