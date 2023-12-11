Sagicor continues its strong performance in investments sector

Sagicor Investments, the investment banking arm of Sagicor Group Jamaica, was last week recognised with the Member Dealer Award for Revenue Generation and Market Activity during the annual Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Best Practices Awards Ceremony held last Wednesday night.

This marks the fifth time in the past eight years that Sagicor Investments has received the esteemed Revenue Generation and Market Activity award, reaffirming its consistent excellence and dominance in the financial sector.

The award recognises Sagicor Investments’ outstanding performance in generating revenue (by value traded) and enhancing market activity, setting the benchmark for exceptional service and expertise. In addition, the company was also awarded the 2nd runner-up position for the Member Dealer Award for Best Website.

“We are immensely proud to receive these distinguished awards from the Jamaica Stock Exchange,” said Tara Nunes, CEO at Sagicor Investments. “These accolades are a testament to our dedicated team and their unwavering focus on creating value for our clients. We remain committed to driving growth all throughout the industry.”

As one of the largest companies listed on the stock exchange, the Chris Zacca-led Sagicor Group Jamaica emerged as the winner of the Best Annual Report Award in the Main Market category, a first time achievement for the financial conglomerate. The recognition reflects Sagicor Group’s ongoing commitment to governance, transparency, innovation, and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The JSE Best Practices Awards Ceremony is an annual event that acknowledges and commends the exceptional achievements of members within the Jamaican financial community, as well as those listed on its robust stock. It serves as a platform to celebrate those who have demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism, innovation, and success in their respective fields.

In accepting these awards, the Sagicor family as a whole has once again solidified its positions as leaders in the financial industry, showcasing their unwavering commitment to excellence, shareholder value and economic growth in the nation’s economic sector.