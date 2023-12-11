Williamsfield water supply restored after 8-year struggle

Williamsfield, St Catherine:

In a significant development for the Williamsfield district in the northeastern section of St Catherine, approximately 200 residents are now enjoying the benefits of an upgraded minor water supply, courtesy of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

The project, spearheaded by Councillor Roogae Kirlew of the Mount Industry division, was aimed at addressing the prolonged water shortage caused by the theft of 20 lengths of two-inch galvanised pipes.

The municipal corporation’s pumping facility, which sources water from local springs, had been out of service for an extended period due to the theft of the pipes.

Kirlew, who invested more than $500,000 from his allocation in the project, explained that the installation of PVC pipes was crucial to providing piped water to residents who had endured eight years of water scarcity.

“This marks the first phase of a larger initiative, with plans to ensure over 800 residents receive a consistent water supply in their homes,” Kirlew told The Gleaner.

To safeguard the newly implemented system, Kirlew outlined collaborative efforts with the police, emphasising the importance of neighbourhood watch programmes and partnerships with citizens’ associations and community development committees to prevent theft of the newly installed PVC pipes.

Financial challenges

Addressing the financial challenges faced by the municipal corporation in sustaining such water systems, Kirlew acknowledged the need to reassess the minimal flat rate currently paid by residents. He stressed that there was an expense associated with supplying treated piped water and proposed community engagement through meetings to raise awareness about the associated costs, to get them to partner with the municipal corporation.

Looking ahead, Kirlew revealed ongoing discussions about transitioning to renewable energy sources to reduce the reliance on Jamaica Public Service for power supply to the water pumps.

Muriel Brown, acting president of the Williamsfield Citizens Association, expressed relief for the residents who had been grappling with water shortages since 2015.

“It had been a difficult journey for the residents who have to carry water on their heads all this time, so we are happy for the water. Now we can take showers and wash our clothes,” Brown said.

She credited citizens’ advocacy, including a petition with more than 100 signees, for bringing attention to the issue and securing Kirlew’s commitment to delivering running water before the Christmas holiday.

