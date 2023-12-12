21-y-o gets over 28 years in prison for murder, robbery of Clarendon vendor

A 21-year-old Clarendon man was today sentenced to over 28 years in prison for the shooting death and robbery of a fruit vendor in May Pen on Valentine's Day.

Romeo Fullerton, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravation, 23 years and two months for possession of a prohibited weapon, and 28 years and three months' imprisonment for murder.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Sentencing was handed down in the Clarendon Circuit Court.

Facts are that about 8:30 p.m., on February 14, twenty-seven-year-old Keith McIntosh of Mocho in Clarendon was selling fruits in May Pen when he was approached by Fullerton and another man.

There was a brief conversation during which he was shot multiple times by Fullerton.

As McIntosh fell to the ground, he was robbed of a bag that he had around his neck.

The hoodlums escaped from the scene.

An investigation by the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch led to Fullerton being arrested and he was subsequently charged.

He made numerous court appearances and later pleaded guilty on April 26 before Justice Ann Marie Lawrence-Granger.

- Rasbert Turner

