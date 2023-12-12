Assault rifle seized on Mountain View Avenue

A police-military team today seized an M4 A1 assault rifle with a magazine containing ten 5.56 millimetre rounds of ammunition during an operation on Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3.

The police report that between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premise was searched.

During the search, the gun was found inside a room wrapped in a sheet.

The weapon was subsequently seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

