Assault rifle seized on Mountain View Avenue
Published:Tuesday | December 12, 2023 | 8:06 PM
A police-military team today seized an M4 A1 assault rifle with a magazine containing ten 5.56 millimetre rounds of ammunition during an operation on Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3.
The police report that between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premise was searched.
During the search, the gun was found inside a room wrapped in a sheet.
The weapon was subsequently seized.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
