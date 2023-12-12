Authorities investigating suspected oil spill in Rio Cobre

Representatives from the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Fisheries Authority of Jamaica are currently investigating a suspected oil spill in the Rio Cobre, at the Dairy Farmers compound in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Local fishermen raised the alarm after noticing black oil in the river, prompting swift action from both agencies.

Specimens were collected from the Rio Cobre and a nearby stream that flows into the river, as authorities work to identify the source of the pollution.

NEPA emphasised that it is still too early to draw conclusions about the origin of the spill. Both agencies said they remain committed to determining the cause and mitigating any environmental impact.

However, a source within Dairy Farmers told The Gleaner that the spill did not originate from the plant.

Concerns about the potential environmental impact of the suspected spill is chief among fisherfolk who have seen their livelihoods severely affected by past pollution incidents.

- Ruddy Mathison

