Barbados honorary consul receives national honour

Winston Bayley, the honorary consul of Barbados to Jamaica, has received the Gold Trident of Excellence for distinguished service.

The award was presented on November 30 as Barbados marked its 57th anniversary of independence with a parade of its uniformed organisations and a presentation of national honours to both Barbadian and non-Barbadian citizens for diverse accomplishments in various fields.

Bayley was presented with the award by Dame Sandra Mason, president of Barbados.

The honour is extended for highly meritorious service or achievement in science, the arts, literature, sport, civic duties or any other endeavour worthy of national recognition.

Bayley, a former bursar of The University of the West Indies (UWI), who has served as honorary consul of Barbados in Jamaica for more than four decades, was selected for the award on account of his “stellar service to The University of the West Indies and his commitment to improving the conditions of the Barbadian diaspora in Jamaica”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Throughout the 41 years that he has held the office, Bayley has performed a service that has benefited innumerable Barbadian nationals in Jamaica and improved the overall relationship between the two countries. Most recently, he assisted in facilitating a student exchange between Barbados’ Harrison College and Ardenne High School in St Andrew, Jamaica.

Relations between Barbados and Jamaica largely take place within the framework of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), but the two sister states have endeavoured to strengthen their bilateral partnership in recent times through the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in numerous areas of development.

Barbados and Jamaica established diplomatic relations on November 30, 1966.