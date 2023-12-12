Bunting urges Gov't to abandon 'failed' SOE strategy

Opposition spokesman on national security, Peter Bunting, is calling for an immediate re-evaluation of Jamaica's crime management strategies amid what he says is an escalation in violent crimes across the island, despite the declaration of states of emergency in six police divisions.

Bunting argued that the Government and the leadership of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been "touting the supposed success of the recent SOEs" but their "self-congratulatory indulgence has been short-lived".

He noted that at least 21 murders have occurred since last Friday's expansion of the SOEs to cover five parishes and one police division, and that most of these murders took place in areas under an SOE.

Bunting said last week there were 38 murders reported across Jamaica and the incidents of violence coming to public attention have only intensified in the current week.

"These incidents highlight an administration bankrupt of ideas that continue to rely solely on ineffective emergency measures to curb the deeply rooted issues of crime and violence," Bunting stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He has also taken issue with the manner in which new police graduates have been deployed, declaring that the police commissioner's deployment of resources does not appear to be data-driven.

"Almost 300 new graduates were deployed at the end of November but not a single graduate was assigned to the under-staffed hot spot divisions of St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover.

"The Prime Minister, the Minister of Security, and the Commissioner of Police must be held accountable by the people of Jamaica for failing to ensure the safety of our communities. It's imperative to adopt a more comprehensive and nuanced approach, one that targets the root causes of crime while safeguarding the lives and security of all Jamaicans," Bunting asserted.

He said the Opposition continues to be available to the Government to partner on national security.

"It's time to abandon failed strategies and embrace a multifaceted approach to tackle crime and violence head-on," he said.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.