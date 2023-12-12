Mona High to punish students involved in brawl at Jamaica College

Mona High School principal Keven Jones says the institution has not yet identified the students involved in a brawl on the grounds of Jamaica College while celebrating their school's victory in the Manning Cup finals on Monday.

In a statement released by him on Monday, he said the students who hurled the disrespect on video will be punished.

“While we have not yet identified the perpetrators of this most disrespectful behaviour, I can assure you that they will be caught and the necessary sanctions applied.

It is worth mentioning that this unfortunate event does not in any way represent what we stand for at Mona High School,” Jones stated in the release.

He also apologised to the staff and students of Jamaica College and the wider community.

“Please accept this letter as formal correspondence on an incident, involving Mona High School students, which occurred on Monday, December 11, 2023. We received a video footage showing some of our students, during our Manning Cup Victory Parade, gaining access to the premises of Jamaica College. The video shows a student gesticulating with a gun finger while another could be heard using expletives. This is most unfortunate and a flagrant disrespect, not only to Jamaica College but also to Mona High School,” Jones stated.

“We sincerely hope that this unfortunate event is never repeated,” he stated.

In a social media post on Instagram, Craig Butler, coach for the Manning Cup team from Mona High, who also participated in the parade, expressed his disappointment in a caption on Instagram with a copy of the release from the school.

“Growth involves making mistakes and growing from them. I am indeed disappointed and send my apologies to my alma mater for this unfortunate and distasteful event,” Butler wrote.

“We are neighbouring schools who should support each other. I have been to several games supporting my players at JC this and every year and I am disheartened. This is a huge disrespect to me to Mona and JC and this is not what I have been working so hard to instill,” he wrote.

- Ainsworth Morris

