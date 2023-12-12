Sections of Trench Town under curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Trench Town, Kingston 12.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 14.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along 7th Street and Upper 1st Street intersection to the intersection of Ralph Lane and 7th Street.

South: Along Spanish Town Road, from the intersection of Milk Lane, to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and West Road.

East: Along Ralph Lane, to the intersection of Metcalf Street, to the intersection of Milk Lane and on to the intersection of Milk Lane and Spanish Town Road.

West: Along West Road, from the intersection of West Road and Spanish Town Road, to the intersection of Upper First Street and West Road to the intersection of Upper First Street and 7th Street.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

