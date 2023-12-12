St Catherine senior found with his head bashed in

Police in the St Catherine South division have launched an investigation into the murder of a senior citizen whose body was discovered in Planters Hall district Tuesday morning.

Dead is Lynford Robinson, a 69-year-old shopkeeper, of Planters Hall district.

Robinson failed to report to work in the community on Tuesday morning and a friend went in search of him.

It is reported that Robinson's body was found with the head bashed in. His bloodied body was lying on his front doorstep.

Investigators theorise that Robinson died between 8 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

- Rasbert Turner

