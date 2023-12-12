TransJamaican Highway Ltd awards $2m in scholarships to first-year university students

TransJamaican Highway Limited awarded five first-year university students with scholarships to advance their tertiary studies in a ceremony held on Friday, December 1, at the Highway 2000 East-West corridor operator’s head office in Kingston.

Continuing the celebration of its 20th anniversary of operations, the 2023 TransJamaican Highway Limited Scholarship was developed to recognise students recently accepted into tertiary institutions to pursue a bachelor’s degree in engineering, information technology, or finance.

Managing Director of TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH), Ivan Anderson, remarked on the capacity-building impact of the scholarship.

“This is the first year of the scholarship. As we mark our 20th anniversary of operations, we thought it most fitting to make a significant contribution to the communities in which we operate. Earlier this year we made donations to the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) and Primary School literacy programmes and now we are elated to deepen our contribution to educational development, particularly in fields that are important to our core business,” Anderson said.

To qualify for selection, applicants were required to be Jamaican citizens residing in communities in which Highway 2000 East-West operates, display good character and leadership qualities, actively participate in environmental or community activities, require financial assistance, have a minimum of six CSEC subjects with an average grade of 2 or higher, be accepted into a bachelor’s degree programme in specified areas, and not have immediate family ties to direct or subcontracted employees of TJH & JIO.

Each scholarship recipient received $400, 000 towards their first year of studies.

In addition to the scholarship award, the students were fêted at The Jamaica Pegasus, where they were provided with an opportunity to network with members of the Highway operator’s senior management team who are adept and experienced in the student’s field of study.

Offering a word of encouragement to the awardees, Anderson shared: “It is your purposeful pursuit of a solid educational experience that will help you to positively impact your environment and therefore create a lasting legacy. We are supporting you because we see your value and we believe that our support is charting a solid path towards the advancement of our society. In your endeavours, be a force for good and champion of advancement in your field,” Anderson said.

TransJamaican Highway Limited is the developer of the Highway 2000 East-West network, which includes the Portmore, Spanish Town, Vineyards (Old Harbour), and May Pen toll roads.