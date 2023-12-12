Two-year prison sentence for man who stole plantains from school farm

A St Catherine man who pleaded guilty to stealing plantains from the farm at Guys High School in the parish was today sentenced to two years in prison.

Rohan Griffiths, otherwise called' Lickle Dread', of Ragsville in Guys Hill, had confessed to a charge of praedial larceny.

The court heard that about 1:30 a.m. on September 17, Griffiths was accosted at the school's farm with several bunches of plantains.

The police were called in and he was arrested.

He was later charged with praedial larceny following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

