12-gauge shotgun, 30 rounds of ammunition seized on Spanish Town Road

The Hunts Bay police in St Andrew on Tuesday seized a 12-gauge shotgun and 30 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on Spanish Town Road.

The police report that about 5:35 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.

During the search, the shotgun containing twenty-five 12 gauge cartridges and five 7.62 rounds of ammunition were found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

