12-gauge shotgun, 30 rounds of ammunition seized on Spanish Town Road
Published:Wednesday | December 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM
The Hunts Bay police in St Andrew on Tuesday seized a 12-gauge shotgun and 30 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on Spanish Town Road.
The police report that about 5:35 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.
During the search, the shotgun containing twenty-five 12 gauge cartridges and five 7.62 rounds of ammunition were found.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
