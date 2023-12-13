9,000 hospitality employees pay into Tourism Workers Pension Scheme

The Ministry of Tourism is reporting that 9,000 hospitality workers are paying into the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme, with more than $1 billion in contributions to date.

Portfolio Minister, Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure during a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“Jamaica is the only country in the world that has a comprehensive pension plan for all categories of workers in the tourism industry,” Bartlett said.

The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme was launched in 2022.

The scheme is designed to cover all workers in the tourism sector, regardless of their employment status or age, and it includes hotel workers, craft vendors, tour operators, red-cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This means that all workers in the tourism industry can benefit from the scheme, regardless of their specific roles or responsibilities.

The Government of Jamaica provided $1 billion to allow for immediate benefits to accrue to qualified pensioners.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

