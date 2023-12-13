Alleged lottery scammers arrested in St James, facing extradition

Two men were arrested in St James on Wednesday and are facing extradition to the United States on criminal charges related to lottery scamming.

Both men were arrested at their respective homes in Paradise Heights and Montego West Village during separate pre-dawn operations led by the Lottery Scam Taskforce, members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, and the army, according to multiple sources.

Their names are being withheld.

They were arrested on extradition warrants from US authorities accusing them of money laundering, mail fraud, wire fraud, and other offences related to lottery scamming, law enforcement sources told The Gleaner.

